Washington.- Donald Trump also endorsed the display of the Ten Commandments in schools and elsewhere while speaking to a group of politically influential evangelical Christians in Washington this Saturday. He received cheers when he invoked a new law signed in Louisiana this week requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in all public school classrooms.

Trump told a group of evangelicals that they “can’t afford to be left out” of the 2024 election, imploring them at one point to “go vote, Christians, please!”

“Has anyone read ‘Thou Shalt Not Steal’? I mean, has anyone read this incredible stuff? It’s just incredible,” Trump said at the Faith and Freedom Coalition meeting. “They don’t want me to go up. It’s a crazy world.”

Trump posted a day earlier in support of the new law on his social network, saying: “I love the Ten Commandments in public schools, private schools and many other places, for that matter. Read it. – How can we, like nation, make mistakes?”

The former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee backed the move as he seeks to galvanize his supporters on the religious right, which has fiercely backed him after initially becoming suspicious of the twice-divorced New York tabloid celebrity when he first ran for president in 2016.

That support has continued despite his conviction in the first of four criminal cases he faces, in which a jury found him guilty last month of falsifying business records for what prosecutors said was an attempt to cover up a payment of hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election. Daniels claims she had a sexual encounter with Trump a decade earlier, something he denies.

Trump’s stated opposition to signing a national abortion ban and his reluctance to detail some of his views on the issue are at odds with many members of the evangelical movement, a key part of Trump’s base expected to help him. to win voters in his November rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden.

But while many members of the movement would like to see him do more to restrict abortion, they hail him as the cause’s greatest champion for his role in appointing the US Supreme Court justices who overturned the nation’s right to abortion in 2022.

Trump highlighted that on Saturday, saying, “We did something that was incredible,” but the issue would be left up to the people to decide in the states.

“Every voter has to go with their heart and do what is right, but we also have to be elected,” he said.

While he continues to take credit for overturning Roe v. Wade, Trump has also warned that abortion can be politically sensitive for Republicans. For months, he has deferred questions about his position on a national ban.

Last year, when Trump addressed the Faith and Freedom Coalition, he said there was “a vital role for the federal government in protecting unborn life” but offered no further details.

In April of this year, Trump said he believed the issue should be left to the states. He later stated in an interview that he would not sign a national abortion ban if Congress approved it. He has not yet detailed his position on women’s access to the abortion pill mifepristone.

About two-thirds of Americans think abortion should generally be legal, according to a poll last year by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Attendees at Saturday’s evangelical rally said that while they would like to see a national ban on abortion, Trump is not losing any of their deep support.

“I’d rather he sign a national ban,” said Jerri Dickinson, a 78-year-old retired social worker and member of Faith and Freedom of New Jersey. “However, I understand that, under the Constitution, that decision should be left to the states.”

Dickinson said she can’t stand her state’s abortion law, which sets no limits on the procedure based on gestational age. But he said that, short of preferring a national ban, leaving the issue in the hands of the states “is the best alternative.”

John Pudner, a 59-year-old who recently started a Faith and Freedom chapter in his home state of Wisconsin, said members of the movement feel loyal to Trump, but “overall we would like him to be more pro-life.”

“I think a lot of, you know, within the pro-life movement feel like, well, geez, they’re kind of thinking he’s too pro-abortion,” she said. “But because they appreciate their Supreme Court justices, that’s a positive within the pro-life community.”

According to AP VoteCast, a broad survey of the electorate, about 8 in 10 white evangelical Christian voters supported Trump in 2020, and nearly 4 in 10 Trump voters identified as white evangelical Christians. White evangelical Christians represented about 20% of the general electorate that year.

Beyond offering its own support in the general election, the Faith and Freedom Coalition plans to help get out the vote for Trump and other Republicans, with the goal of using volunteers and paid workers to knock on millions of doors in battleground states.

On Saturday, Trump said evangelicals and Christians “don’t vote as much as they should,” and joked that while he wanted them to vote in November, he didn’t care if they did again afterward.

He described Christianity as threatened by what he suggested was an erosion of freedom, law and the nation’s borders.

During his roughly 90-minute speech, he returned several times to the topic of the U.S.-Mexico border and at one point, describing the immigrants crossing it as “tough,” joked that he had told his friend Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, to recruit them in a new version of the sport.

“Why don’t you create a league of migrants and have your regular league of fighters. And then you have the champion of your league, these are the best fighters in the world, fighting the champion of migrants,” Trump described telling White. “I think the migrants could win, that’s how tough they are. He didn’t like that idea very much.”

His story drew laughter and applause from the audience.

The Biden campaign responded to Trump’s remarks by saying it was “appropriate” for Trump, convicted of a felony, to spend time at a religious conference making threats about immigration and “bragging about ripping away Americans’ freedoms.”

“Trump’s incoherent and unhinged tirade demonstrated to voters in his own words that he is a threat to our freedoms and that he is too dangerous to be allowed near the White House again,” the spokeswoman said in a statement. campaign, Sarafina Chitika.

Later on Saturday, Trump was scheduled to hold a nighttime rally in Philadelphia.