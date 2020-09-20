A mobile with the TikTok logo on a picture of Donald Trump in a newspaper. NurPhoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has affirmed this Saturday that he has given “his blessing” to an agreement with TikTok, by which the Chinese social network will partner with the American companies Oracle and Walmart to operate in the North American country, although It has indicated that the negotiations have not been closed. “I have given my blessing to the agreement, if they achieve it it would be great and if not, it would also be good, but it is a great agreement for the United States,” said the president.

The US president highlighted this Saturday that Oracle and Walmart would partner with TikTok, “the security would be 100%, they will be using separate clouds and very powerful security and they will be making a contribution of 5,000 million dollars in education.” “We will see if it happens or not, but conceptually I think it is a great agreement for the United States,” said the president, who noted that if a pact is reached, 25,000 jobs will be created, the majority in Texas and that it will be a new company , although it will keep the TikTok name.

On Friday, the US Department of Commerce announced that it would block downloads of TikTok and the WeChat (Chinese WhatsApp) messaging network on US app purchase sites starting Sunday, September 20, and that authorities The country’s government would veto its full use on U.S. soil beginning Nov. 12, citing national security concerns. According to the US Government, TikTok and WeChat “collect vast amounts of user data, including network activity, their location, and their search and browsing history.”

These companies, according to the Commerce Department, are active participants in China’s combined civilian and military activities and are subject to mandatory cooperation with the Chinese Communist Party’s intelligence services. China noted on Friday that it will act against foreign companies and individuals who “endanger” its sovereignty and security, and issued new rules related to its list of “untrustworthy entities”, announced more than 15 months ago and yet to be published. , by which it could sanction US firms and individuals in response to the measures of the Trump Administration.

On several occasions, Trump has assured that TikTok, one of the social networks that has grown the most in recent years, poses a “threat” to US national security and seeks to force its sale to a US company. China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs opposes the forced sale of TikTok, an operation that in its opinion violates the principles of the World Trade Organization (WTO). The Chinese government sees the intention of selling TikTok as another chapter in the trade war between Beijing and Washington, which tries to contain the growing technological power of the Asian giant, which has already seen how the telecommunications firm Huawei has had to face restrictions, as well as the popular social network WeChat, owned by digital conglomerate Tencent.