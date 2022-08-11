Trump, social threats to law enforcement are increasing

The director ofFbi Christopher Wray said he was “worried” about the threats to law enforcement officers, which have increased (especially on social media) following the raid on the former president’s home Donald Trump in Florida. Speaking at a press conference a Omahain Nebraska, Wray he said violence against law enforcement “is not the answer, regardless of who you are angry with.” The FBI director, however, avoided giving details or explanations about the raid on the former president’s home, saying that the policy of the Federal Bureau of Investigation it does not foresee that there is talk of ongoing cases. It remains that the threats, including death threats, that Republicans or Trump supporters are addressing have grown exponentially. Wray and to the officers who carried out the search.

The former president avoids testifying and attacks the New York prosecutor: “Jamesa failure in politics. “The son Eric on the raid of agents in the family resort: “They acted in an unorthodox way, without delivering the search warrant and holding his lawyers away“.

Trump refuses to answer questions and appeals to the Fifth Amendment

“I refused to answer questions based on the rights and privileges granted to each citizen by the United States Constitution, “Trump said in a statement.

“When your family, your business and all the people close to you become the target of an unfounded and politically motivated witch hunt, backed by lawyers, prosecutors and Media Fake News, you have no choice,” the ex added. president.

Trump explained that he appealed to the Fifth Amendment on the advice of his lawyers.

The tycoon, who argued in 2016 that an innocent person should never have appealed to the principle that entitles a person not to answer questions if they risk incriminating him, explained in a statement issued today: “I was once asked : if you are innocent, why do you rely on Fifth Amendment? Now I know the answer. “The reference, then, was relative to the choice of Hillary Clinton to make use of this regulatory device.



