Home page politics

From: Patrick Peltz

Split

As the presidential election campaign progresses and the accusations against Donald Trump are made, threats against judicial employees are increasing.

Washington – “We are coming to kill you” – should Donald Trump not be re-elected. That was the threat from an anonymous woman who called Judge Tanya Chutkan’s office. Chutkan is responsible for the election interference case against the former president. The caller added that she would target the judge “personally, publicly, her family and everything else.”

As the criminal trial against Trump and the presidential election campaign gain momentum, threats against employees of law enforcement and security agencies are also growing. As the New York Times reportedSince the indictment, people have been threatened and harassed more and more frequently, sometimes with death threats.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), for example, stated that its own employees are exposed to significantly more threats. The threats, in turn, lead to costly protective measures and legal efforts to curb Trump’s aggressive and inflammatory public statements. The four chief prosecutors in the four criminal cases against Trump already need around-the-clock protection. There are fears that a campaign in which Trump has promised “retaliation” could lead to violence.

Trump repeatedly threatens law enforcement and security agencies on social media

On the Truth Social platform, which is similar to the short message service X (formerly Twitter) and is owned by him, Trump repeatedly implicitly and explicitly threatens various people with violence. The day before the aforementioned threatening call, Trump had posted on his social media page in all caps: “If you go after me, I’m coming for you!” Trump spread misinformation about Judge Chutkan and stated that she really wanted to see Trump in prison .

On Friday (September 22), Trump suggested in a social media post without any evidence that General Mark A. Milley, the outgoing chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, may have committed treason. An act, Trump said, “so monstrous that in earlier times the punishment would have been death.”

Special prosecutor requests news blackout against Trump

The special prosecutor overseeing the Justice Department’s prosecution of Donald Trump, Jack Smith, this month sought an order imposing a news blackout on the former US president. His daily attacks on people involved in the case against him could intimidate witnesses, influence potential jurors, or lead to threats to others involved in the case. Smith himself was also repeatedly the target of Trump’s threats. Trump called him a “gangster” and “deranged.” As a result, Smith, his family and his office became a target for Trump supporters. The cost of the security measures is between eight and ten million dollars.

Smith’s claim is currently being discussed in legal circles USA hotly debated. While many consider Trump’s statements to be justifiable, others see them as covered by freedom of expression. At the same time, Trump, no matter how dull some of his statements may be, is “walking a fine line.” That makes it difficult for Judge Chutkan to provide a clear example that could serve as the basis for a ruling, said Samuel W. Buell, a law professor at Duke University. A decision in the case is still pending. Meanwhile, a spokesman for Trump announced that President Joe Biden using the Justice Department as a weapon against Trump and thus against his main opponent in order to persecute him politically.

Donald Trump at the Pray Vote Stand Summit at the Omni Shoreham Hotel.jpg © IMAGO/Rod Lamkey – CNP

Science and security experts warn of political violence – also because of Trump

Against the background of Attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021 and the ongoing proceedings against Trump, science and security experts warn of the risk of individual attacks or riots by Trump supporters who are infected by the heated rhetoric. Political scientist Robert Pape, who researches political violence at the University of Chicago, sees the allegations against Trump as “the most important current drivers of political violence” in the USA.

In April, before federal prosecutors filed charges against Trump, a Opinion poll found that 4.5 percent of Americans agreed that the use of force would be “justified to return the presidency to Donald Trump.” Just two months later, after Trump’s first impeachment, that number had risen to 7 percent. Other studies show that the impact of the accusations quickly dissipated and there is little evidence that the number of Americans supporting a violent response has increased.

January 6, 2021 – the storming of the Capitol in pictures View photo series

U.S. Attorney General Addresses Congress Concerns About Recent Developments

However, regardless of an empirically robust study basis, the threats are consistent and credible enough to seriously concern law enforcement. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland went on record in his testimony before the congress on Wednesday on the prevailing climate. He said he knows the work of agencies is always under scrutiny, but the demonization of career prosecutors and FBI agents threatens not only his employees but also the rule of law.

“Singling out individual career officers who are just doing their jobs is dangerous — especially at a time when the safety of officers and their families is increasingly under threat,” Garland said. “We will not be intimidated,” he added. “We will do our work free from external influences. And we will not shy away from defending our democracy.” Additional security measures were subsequently put in place for several senior law enforcement officials across the country, including prosecutors in charge of day-to-day investigations.

Trump is a concern – a large majority in the USA supports efforts to combat political violence

However, Pape also pointed out that a clear majority of Americans clearly reject political violence. His poll also shows that 80 percent of Americans support a bipartisan effort to reduce the possibility of political violence.

“This suggests enormous, if untapped, potential to mobilize widespread opposition to political violence against democratic institutions,” he said, “and to unite Americans in their commitment to peaceful democracy.” (PaPel)