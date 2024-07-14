Politico: Trump supporters release t-shirts with his photo after assassination attempt

Supporters of former US President Donald Trump have released merch featuring his photo after the assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania. The publication drew attention to the corresponding posts on the X platform Politico.

One of the network users offered T-shirts with the slogans “Fight! Fight! Fight!” to buyers. He promised that the proceeds from the sale would be donated to Trump’s election campaign. At the same time, the user posted photos of T-shirts with other slogans: “Shooting makes me stronger” and “I will never stop.”

In addition, the portal’s journalists found posts offering to buy black hoodies with an image of Trump raising his fist after being shot in the ear. “A Trump T-shirt with a fist in the air! And also mugs, stickers, badges and more!” wrote salesman.

The shooting at the rally became known on July 13. The attack occurred when Trump was talking about his rival Joe Biden. During the speech, the former American leader grabbed his ear, then fell to the floor, and Secret Service agents covered him. The politician was then urgently evacuated.