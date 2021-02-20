A well-known Trump supporter and founder of the US military company Blackwater is one of the masterminds behind a secret mercenary operation in Libya, according to a confidential UN report. According to a panel of experts at the United Nations, Erik Prince proposed a military operation to the Libyan warlord Chalifa Haftar in Cairo in April 2019, which should help the general in his fight against the internationally recognized government of the country. The UN report, which was presented to the Security Council on Thursday, is available in parts to the German Press Agency.

According to this, this so-called “Operation Opus” should support Haftar in his fight with armed aircraft, reconnaissance flights, boats and a program for the kidnapping and killing of high-ranking enemy persons. Prince then brought war planes into the country and thus violated the current arms embargo for the civil war country.

The German Press Agency had already reported on the mission in May, citing UN experts – but without the information that Prince was closely associated with her. The former elite soldier had repeatedly attracted attention in recent years with close contacts with ex-President Donald Trump and his environment. He is also the brother of former US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. (dpa)