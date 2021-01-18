Supporters of the incumbent US President Donald Trump gathered on Sunday for a few protests in the capitals of several states. Associated Press.

In particular, small groups of people came out to the Capitol buildings in Columbus (Ohio), Lansing (Michigan), Salem (Oregon) and Austin (Texas).

It is noted that the protests are peaceful, no clashes between protesters and police were recorded.

At the same time, US law enforcement agencies are taking heightened security measures in Washington ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joseph Biden, scheduled for January 20.

Earlier it was reported that 25 thousand National Guard fighters would be transferred to Washington for Biden’s inauguration. Military personnel will be stationed around the city to protect the US capital.