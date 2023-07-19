DThe Michigan judiciary is taking action against several supporters of former President Donald Trump for allegedly trying to influence the outcome of the 2020 election. Sixteen men and women are accused of meeting secretly in the basement of the Republican Party headquarters in Michigan on December 14, 2020 – a few weeks after the election – and signing certificates posing as state voters, the Justice Department on announced Tuesday (local time).

“That was a lie. They were not the properly elected and appointed electors, and each of the defendants knew that,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a video message. They would have carried out the orchestrated action in the hope and belief that their votes would benefit their preferred candidate, Trump, and not the elected Joe Biden. The allegations are about conspiracy to falsify elections and documents.

In the United States, the president is elected indirectly. Representing the people, 538 electors cast their votes according to the results in the 50 states and the capital district of Washington – after the 2020 election this vote took place on December 14th. The vote of the electors is usually a formality. Republican incumbent Trump had doubted Democrat Biden’s victory and refused to admit defeat.

The outcome of the 2020 election and attempts to prevent the change of power in Washington are still preoccupying the United States. For months, an independent special investigator has been examining whether ex-President Trump should be prosecuted in this connection. Trump announced on Tuesday that he expects to be charged. He was informed by the special counsel that he was the target of the investigation into the violent storming of the US Parliament on January 6, 2021.