When Donald Trump's face appeared on the screen to announce the former president's victory over his rival Nikki Haley in the Republican primary elections in South Carolina, shouts of joy immediately erupted among his supporters who gathered near Charleston.

Trump's victory represents a setback for Haley, especially since she previously ruled this state for six years.

The major American media announced that Trump won about 60 percent of the votes, after almost all of them were counted.

Despite this, Haley stresses that her chances of defeating US President Joe Biden in the presidential elections are greater.

Trump supporters embraced at an upscale complex outside Charleston, where they exchanged congratulations.

Amber Sparks said, “I'm happy!”

She stated, “It is final. We can move forward at this stage… We do not have to sit on the sidelines and wonder what if… now the matter has become final.”

Despite Sparks' reservations about Trump's personality, she “likes his politics very much,” she said.

“Should we be influenced by someone's political program or personality?” she asks.

Tom Robertson (61 years old) confirmed, “It's over” for Nikki Haley, who lost to Trump.

Haley is a traditional conservative who advocates limited government and a strong foreign policy.

The 50-year-old candidate urged conservatives to choose “a new generation of conservative leaders” instead of “four more years of Trump chaos.” But she previously lost the primaries to Trump in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada.

Jordan Bryngelson believes that Haley “did a good job at the United Nations” when she served as ambassador under Trump, but he insisted, “Not at that time.”

As for another Republican, who requested that her name not be revealed, Trump “needs a chance to finish what he was accomplishing.”