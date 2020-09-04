In Times Square in New York on Thursday night, a car drove through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protestors. New York Daily News with reference to the police.

There were about 300 people on the square at that time. The protesters made a line of bicycles on the road in an attempt to block traffic.

The Ford Taurus first stopped near the barrier and then abruptly began to drive through the crowd. At the same time, three cyclists received minor injuries.

According to New York police, a Donald Trump supporter was driving the Ford. Not far from the square, a small rally was held in support of the current head of the United States.

Earlier it was reported that Trump would deprive the cities, which became the sites of unrest, of funding. The list of “zones of anarchy” includes Washington, New York, Seattle and Portland. Since the end of May, a wave of street protests and riots against racism and police violence has swept in the United States after the death in Minneapolis in the detention of African-American George Floyd by police.