Pro-Trump protesters in New York City | Photo: EFE/Jorge Fuentelsaz

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green is helping to drive a solidarity protest for Donald Trump in New York. The demonstration should take place on Tuesday, in front of the court where the former president will formally hear from a judge the accusations he will face.

Last Thursday, the former president of the United States was formally accused by a jury of paying a bribe to a porn actress with funds from his 2016 election campaign. “This is what they do in communist countries to destroy their political opponents ” says Green. “Let’s support President Trump and protest tyrants.”