Home page politics

From: Paula Voelkner

Press Split

“Weird” is the Democrats’ new slogan in the US election campaign for the Trump-Vance camp. The Republicans are outraged and raging against the term.

Washington DC – The republican are angry. They are letting their anger run wild on social media and attacking the Democrats. The trigger for this argument is the term “weird”. This description by the Democrats for the Republicans is said to be a new strategy of the Harris camp in the US election campaign.

After Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota, used the term in a television appearance last week, it quickly spread on social media. Walz used the word “weird” to describe the Republican candidate, Donald Trump, and his running mate, JD Vance. Recently, the campaign of Kamala Harris, the Democratic favorite for the US elections, also picked up the term. Republicans reacted with outrage.

Trump-Vance camp reacts angrily to Democrats’ statement

Vivek Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential hopeful, called the Democrats’ argument on X “stupid and childish.” Other Republicans seem to see the term “weird” as a direct attack and respond with verbal counterattacks.

The Democrats describe the Republican candidate, Donald Trump, and his vice-candidate, JD Vance, as “weird”. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Gordon Annabelle/CNP/ABACA

Harris camp’s new line of attack in US election campaign – Trump camp rages against Democrats

Matt Gaetz, a Republican congressman from Florida, commented on X: “The party of gender blockers and drag shows for kids calls us weird? OK.”

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for former President Trump, shared a video in which Walz called Trump and Vance “weird.” He captioned the video on X: “The only thing that’s weird is the Democrats and Kamala Harris supporters trying to make everyone believe the shooting was staged.” He was referring to an attempted assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania.

All information about the US election summarized in a compact format! Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and receive the most important reports from our renowned US media partners such as the Washington Post translated into German in your email inbox. Click here to subscribe to the US election compact newsletter.

Trump’s supporters also reacted with outrage and insults to the Democrats’ statements. One user on X wrote: “This whole trend of Democrats calling conservatives, Trump and Vance weird is the biggest projection I’ve seen yet. Democrats of all ethnicities & genders are some of the weirdest mfs I’ve seen in America.”

Before the 2024 US election: Democrats call Trump and Vance “weird”

Democrats now regularly use the term “weird” in interviews and online to describe Republicans. According to a report by Associated Press The campaign focuses in particular on Vance’s statements on abortion and his misogynistic comments against Harris and women without biological children.

“Weird” as the Harris camp’s new strategy against Trump before the US election?

David Karpf, professor of strategic communication at George Washington University, praised the Democrats’ new strategy towards AP. “I don’t know who came up with this message, but I congratulate them,” said Karpf. The term “weird” would quickly resonate with Harris’ supporters, said the professor. “At least so far, Trump-Vance has not been able to find an effective response,” said Karpf.

Martha McKenna, a Democratic strategist, told Politico the use of the term “weird” to describe the Republicans. The term not only fits the candidates, but also the broader MAGA movement, says McKenna. (pav)