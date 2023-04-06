Home page World

A Trump horn man impersonator is filmed falling off a bicycle during a protest by Trump supporters in New York. The video gets millions of clicks on Twitter.

New York – Donald Trump is currently facing trial in New York. The ex-US President is accused of falsifying business documents in 34 cases. Among other things, Trump is said to have paid hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels. He is said to have booked the payment illegally. Some Trump supporters gathered in New York to protest the charges. There was a curious incident that made several million people laugh on Twitter.

Trump supporter makes a fool of himself on the bike – millions of users laugh at him

As the 2021 US Capitol storm demonstrated, some Trump supporters can be seen as special. Jacob Chansley, known as “QAnon Shaman” or better known as “Trump Horn Man”, is one of Trump’s most colorful supporters. This sits according to information from cbsnews.com after his release a few days ago until May 2023 in a so-called halfway house in the US state of Arizona. A man had apparently taken Chansley’s outfit as a model when storming the Capitol. With horns on his head and almost half naked, clad in a fur coat, he rode a bicycle down a New York street.

Apparently it’s a protest against Trump’s impeachment. The man’s bicycle was decorated in the colors of the US flag. But as he roared along on his bike, he didn’t realize there was a skateboard in front of him. Then something happened that couldn’t be stopped. The Trump supporter rode his bike onto the skateboard and fell. It was filmed by a skateboarder who saw what was happening in his Instagram-Story showed. Another user then shared the video on April 5 on Twitter.

Hörnermann imitator falls off the bike – “Why can’t I stop looking at it”

A closer look reveals a skater shoving his skateboard from the side towards the Trump supporter, causing it to roll right in front of his bike. Apparently nothing happened to the man, because as quickly as he was on the ground, he was back on his feet. He immediately ran toward the skater, who had picked up his skateboard and apparently fled.

3.2 million people have now seen the post (as of April 5). In the comments, users laugh at Trump supporters. “Why can’t I stop watching this,” one user commented with emojis crying with laughter. “I’ve watched this 30 times in a row and I still can’t stop laughing,” reads another. “Ten out of ten for the landing,” said another user. The man gets a little pity from another Twitter user: “I sympathize with you sir, no matter which side of the political spectrum we are on, it really sucks to fall like that.”

On Twitter also took care of Search picture for a lively participation in the comments. (vk)