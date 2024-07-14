American Corey Comparatore, 50, was attending the rally held by the former US president on Saturday (14.Jul), when he was hit by one of the shots

American Corey Comparatore, 50, was the fatal victim of the shooting attack against former President Donald Trump on Saturday (July 14, 2024), during a rally in Pennsylvania. To the international press, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said that the supporter of the Republican candidate was hit while trying to protect his wife and two daughters from the shots.

According to Shapiro, the victim served the state as a civilian firefighter. “Corey was an avid supporter of the former president and was very excited to be there last night with him in the community. He dove into his family to protect them. He was the best of us, may his memory be blessed“, said the governor.

Corey and his family were seated near former President Trump as they listened to his speech. The moment was interrupted by gunfire, which hit the presidential candidate in the ear. The shooter was later killed.

Corey Comperatore’s sister Dawn spoke out about her brother’s death. “Hatred for one man took the life of the man we loved most. He was a hero who protected his daughters and his wife.“, he said on a social network.