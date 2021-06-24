Riots on January 6th

The January 6 riots are considered a black day in the history of US democracy. An Indiana woman has now been sentenced.

Washington – The storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 rocked the United States. More than five months later, a first verdict has now been passed against a participant in the riot. A 49-year-old Indiana woman was sentenced Wednesday to three years probation, community service and a $ 500 fine. She avoided jail because she pleaded guilty to the trial.

The woman, named Anna Morgan-Lloyd, admitted that she had illegally entered the Capitol when the election of Joe Biden’s presidential election on November 3 was to be certified there on January 6. “I was there to show my support for President Trump, and I am ashamed that it turned out to be an uncivilized spectacle of violence,” she said on a video link in front of the federal court in Washington.

On January 6th, Morgan-Lloyd followed the appearance of the former US President Donald Trump *, who spread his completely unsubstantiated allegations of election manipulation. He also urged the crowd to march to the U-Capitol and “fight the hell out of it”. The 49-year-old then followed the crowd to the Capitol, but only stayed ten minutes in the parliament building and was not guilty of any violence. “That was the best day of my life,” she wrote on Facebook the next day. After her arrest, her lawyer said she cooperated with the judiciary, apologized and “reconsidered many of her ideas.”

Because of her admission of guilt, Judge Royce Lamberth followed the prosecution’s recommendation and waived a prison sentence. At the same time he stressed that it was a “serious crime”. This demonstration “did not become violent by accident,” he said. The storming of the Capitol on January 6th * by radical Trump supporters is considered a black day in the history of US democracy. Five people were killed in the violence, including a police officer.

The US authorities have now identified around 800 suspected participants in the storming of the Capitol, and charges have been brought against around 500 of them. The verdict against Morgan-Lloyd could indicate that the sentence can vary – depending on the allegations against the participants and their willingness to cooperate. (AFP / aka)