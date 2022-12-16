The superhero version of Donald Trump’s digital cards, launched yesterday by the former president, at 99 dollars each, and sold out in less than 24 hours, have been snapped up. The site where they were sold has announced that none of the 45,000 cards is available anymore.

It was Trump himself who launched yesterday the series of cards in which he appears in ‘superhero’ format to “represent my extraordinary life and career”. A limited series of editions, similar to baseball cards “but hopefully much more exciting”, advertised the former president, specifying that the cards, on sale at $99 each, are “a great idea for gifts Christmas”. “Don’t wait, they will end very quickly” concluded Trump as an expert barker who appears in the cards with an American flag as a cape, the suit – and muscles – of a superhero, with the number 45, of the 45th president, and the belt with the inscription ‘ Trump Champion”.

Obviously, the online teasing for Trump’s new move – who has already formalized his new candidacy for the White House for 2024 – did not wait long – which in recent days had anticipated “a great announcement”, fueling a series of speculations policies. “Trump’s big announcement is that he’s selling his own Pokemon cards,” Voters Tomorrow’s Santiago Meyer commented on social media.