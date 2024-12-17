Trump suggests reversing Biden’s “stupid” decision to authorize Ukraine to attack Russian territory with missiles

The president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, suggested on Monday that he may reverse Joe Biden’s decision by which he authorized kyiv to attack Russian territory with missiles. “It is possible [que lo revierta]. “It was a very stupid decision,” he said at a press conference.

The White House, for its part, responded by arguing that it made the decision after months of deliberations that began before the election. “All I can assure you is that in the conversations we have had with them since the election at different levels, we have explained the logic behind this decision and the reasons why we have done it,” said John Kirby, spokesman for White House Homeland Security.

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Beloúsov acknowledged on Monday that the Ukrainian attacks on the Russian rear have forced the Army to take “priority measures” to protect arsenals and fuel depots, as well as reconfigure and disperse logistics and storage bases. as reported by the Institute of War think tank.

In response to Ukraine’s first missile attack against Russian territory, Putin last month launched a hypersonic intercontinental missile capable of carrying a nuclear payload as a clear response to the US decision. In a speech this Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that Russia is prepared to mass produce this type of missile.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency and the Pentagon claim that for the first time North Korean soldiers have died in the conflict during fighting with Ukrainian forces in the Russian region of Kursk, invaded by kyiv in August. This is the first time that the deaths of North Korean soldiers have been reported. The US and Ukraine claim that there are currently between 10,000 and 12,000 of these soldiers deployed among Russian forces.