Former US President Donald Trump has hinted that he would pardon some protesters accused and convicted of their role in the January 2021 attack on Congress if he wins the 2024 presidential election.

“If I run, and if I win, we will treat the people of January 6th fairly. Let’s treat them fairly. And if that calls for pardons, we will pardon them because they are being treated so unfairly,” Trump said at a Saturday night rally in Conroe, Texas.

Since the January 6, 2021, attack, more than 725 people – including members of the far-right groups Proud Boys, Oath Keepers or Three Percenters – have been detained and charged with their part in the unprecedented attack on Congress headquarters, which left five dead, including a policeman.

In front of millions of stunned spectators around the world, a crowd of Donald Trump supporters fought with police to enter the Capitol. One part achieved the objective at a time when congressmen were supposed to certify the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the November 2020 presidential election, which forced the evacuation of officials and politicians from the site.

On January 13 this year, the founder of the far-right group Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, 56, was accused of “sedition” along with 10 other members of the organization.

At the same time, a parliamentary committee is continuing its work to clarify the facts and determine the possible responsibility of Trump and his collaborators in the incident. His daughter Ivanka was invited to testify.

Congressmen, mostly Democrats, are racing against time because they want to publish the findings before the midterm legislative elections in November, in which Republicans can regain control of the House of Representatives and bury the commission’s work.

