Abdullah Abu Daif (Washington)

Republican White House candidate Donald Trump announced yesterday that he had agreed with Fox News to hold a debate with his Democratic rival Kamala Harris on September 4, while Harris rejected Trump’s proposal, confirming her commitment to a previously scheduled date on ABC News on September 10.

“I have agreed with Fox News to face Kamala Harris in a debate on Wednesday, September 4th,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social social media platform.

The former president’s post came hours after Harris secured the party’s nomination to run for president in November.

Harris, for her part, said she was committed to a previously scheduled time on ABC News to conduct the debate.

Americans and many interested people around the world are awaiting the first presidential debate next September between Trump, the Republican candidate, and Kamala Harris, the replacement for President Joe Biden, who withdrew from the presidential race.

Harris has said in press statements that she is ready to debate Trump, and accused him of “backing away” from the ABC News event that he had previously agreed to. Trump has hedged in recent days, suggesting that the debate be held on Fox News instead of ABC News, which he called “very biased” in a post on Truth Social, and then said he hoped there would be a lot of discussion.

In this context, American political analyst John Dunphy said that both Trump and Harris will work to avoid the points that Joe Biden fell into during the first debate, as Trump will focus on improving border control with Central America and continue to appease his hard-right base.

Dunphy explained, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that Harris will focus during the debate on Trump’s previous statements regarding his admiration for the Russian president, in light of her desire to continue military and material support for Ukraine, while in the same context, there will be talk about Israel, especially with the difference in their viewpoints regarding the military escalation in the Gaza Strip.

Trump is also focusing on important economic points such as more tax breaks for billionaires and corporations, while Harris remains fairly confident that she is at least recognizing Palestine in her policies while walking a tightrope with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

The political analyst added that American political circles compare Harris to former Democratic President Bill Clinton, as she is expected to be more cohesive than Biden in communication, political realism and pragmatism in dealing with the establishment of the Democratic Party, and it is clear that the far left of the Democrats will not like her due to her lack of popularity.

For his part, NewsNation’s presidential election analyst expects that Harris will have to improve her performance in the next presidential debate, especially since the first debate dashed Biden’s hopes of completing the electoral race.

Former US State Department adviser Hazem Ghabra told Al-Ittihad that the first debate between Trump and Harris would include an exchange of accusations between the two parties, especially from Trump, while Harris would make accusations centered around Trump’s legal status over the past years, including the events of January 6 and his orientations that some consider extremist.

According to Ghabra, Trump will focus on Harris’ history when she was California’s attorney general, and will attack the White House’s performance over the past four years, trying to portray Harris as ineffective in her role as vice president.

He said it was easy for Trump to link the US’s problems to the leftist ideology of the Democratic Party and point to Harris’s full embrace of this ideology. We may also see in the debate attempts to highlight the issue of concealing the truth about Biden’s illness, with accusations that Harris was part of an immoral act in this context, as she is the closest to the president.