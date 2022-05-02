Former US President Donald Trump raised the possibility of “shooting in the legs” of protesters gathered in front of the White House during the 2020 anti-racism protests, according to a book to be published by his former Defense Secretary, Mark Esper.

(Also read: Migration to the US: This is how it goes for Colombians who cross ‘El Hueco’)

In excerpts obtained by the Axios information platform and published on Monday, the former head of the Pentagon between July 2019 and November 2020 affirms that on the sidelines of the demonstrations against racism in June 2020, the president, very irritated, said in the Dispatch Oval: “Can’t you just shoot them? Shoot them in the legs or something“.

On June 1, 2020, there were demonstrations around the White House following the death days before of the African-American George Floyd, in Minneapolis (north), at the hands of a white police officer, who kept his knee pressed on his neck. .

The context, according to Mark Esper, was “surreal”, he wrote in his memoirs that will be published on May 10 in the United States, under the title ‘A Sacred Oath’, in Spanish ‘A sacred oath’.

(It may interest you: The United States will reopen its embassy in Ukraine at the end of May)

A Black Lives Matter banner hangs from the fence protecting the White House during the 2022 protests.

“The good news: it was not a difficult decision” not to follow the idea of ​​​​the Republican president, he continues.

“The bad: I had to find a way to push Trump back without making a fuss, which is what I was trying to avoid.“, he added.

In a book published in August 2021, the journalist Michael Bender already stated that the billionaire had repeatedly exclaimed: “Shoot them” during those demonstrations.

AFP

More news

The Colombian who drowned crossing ‘El Hueco’ into the United States

Vladimir Putin: what is known about his possible health problems

Pedro Castillo: they denounce alleged plagiarism in the thesis of the president of Peru