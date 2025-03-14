Donald Trump reinforces control over foreign students who participated in Protective protestssome of which resulted in riots, to a extent that their critics see as an attempt to silence dissident voices. For the White House, however, it is a necessary … Measure to put a preserve to what he interprets as anti -Semitism and incitement to hate. The immigration authorities of USA They arrested this week a second participant in the proportions of the University of Columbia and have revoked the visa of a third student, in a sample of the tightening of migratory policies.

To the measures promoted by the Trump administration are added disciplinary sanctions in Columbia, where several students who occupied the Hamilton Hall enclosure in a proportue Israel and Loop. Before, the Trump administration cut public funds to Columbia by 400 million dollarsa similar figure in euros. More than a quarter of the 6,600 million dollars in annual income from Columbia comes from federal public sources, according to their financial reports.

The National Security Department reported Friday to arrest Leqaa Kordiaa Palestine from the West Bank, for having remained in the United States with an expired student visa since 2022. He also confirmed the revocation of the visa of Ranjani Srinivasanan Indian citizen who was in a doctorate, whom he accused of “promoting violence and terrorism.” She chose to leave the country on Tuesday.

This announcement occurs a few days after the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist who led the student protests in Columbia and now faces deportation. His case has generated controversy after his transfer to a detention center in Louisiana in circumstances that his legal team described as a “kidnapping.” She is married to an American, pregnant woman, and has permanent residence, the famous “green card.”

Trump in person has publicly celebrated the arrest of Khalil and has warned that he will be “the first of many” to be deported for his participation in what he has described as “proterrorist, anti -Semitic and anti -American activities.” The White House has justified deportations in a regulation that allows the Secretary of State, Marco Rubioexpelling foreigners if they consider that their presence affects the foreign policy of the country.

Threat to security

The Trump administration has made it clear that it is willing to exercise its power to expel activists and protesters. The arrest of Mahmoud Khalil confirms it: it was arrested under the accusation of having violated the conditions of his student visa, although he claimed to be Permanent resident. They informed him that, anyway, he would be arrested. The law allows the Secretary of State to revoke these permits in cases of serious national security threats.

White House spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitthe declared on Tuesday at a press conference that in addition to leading protests that resulted in disturbances, Khalil distributed pamphlets in which, according to the authorities, he defended Hamas and encouraged hatred against the Jewish community. The arrest has generated discrete protests in some universities in the United States. Many of the participants have chosen to cover their face with masks to avoid being identified in fear of being arrested or deported.

The sanctions imposed by Columbia mark a turning point in the management of university protests in the US internal disciplinary process. Meanwhile, the protest movement, which originated in Columbia and extended to other universities, faces an increasingly hard response at the academic and governmental level.