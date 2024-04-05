Home page politics

Two of Donald Trump's applications were rejected in court. The former US president's delaying tactics are failing. Is he now threatened with three lawsuits in the middle of the election campaign?

Washington – Donald Trump's efforts to delay the verdicts in the four ongoing court cases against him until after the US presidential election delaying it doesn't seem to work. On Thursday (April 4th), the former Republican President of the USA failed with two applications in court. Trump wanted to have cases against him dropped in Georgia and Florida.

Donald Trump is the only remaining Republican presidential candidate for the November elections. But while the ex-president is campaigning in the United States, several criminal and civil cases against the 77-year-old. One of the charges comes from the US state of Georgia. There, Trump is accused of election manipulation.

Election manipulation case: Trump fails in Georgia with free speech defense in court

After the election defeat against the incumbent president Joe Biden In 2020, Trump is said to have tried to subsequently change the outcome of the election in his favor. He is said to have asked an election official from Georgia over the phone to “find” the 11,780 votes needed for his victory in the southern state. Now Trump and his legal team argued that this action was covered by the fundamental right of free speech. However, Georgia Judge Scott McAfee denied that request. According to McAfee, even political expressions are “not inaccessible to law enforcement” when it comes to the accusation that these expressions have served “criminal activity.” In addition to Trump, another 14 people are also charged in the case with conspiracy to commit forgery and making false statements.

Two defeats in one day: Florida judge rejects Trump's request to dismiss the case

An application in Florida was also rejected on Thursday. Trump is facing trial there because he took secret government documents from the White House to his private residence in Palm Beach at the end of his term in office. Here, Trump's lawyers wanted to get an annulment by arguing that taking the documents was still an official act and therefore legal. Federal Judge Aileen Cannon found there was no legal basis to dismiss the allegations before the trial began. Trump is said to have kept the confidential documents unsecured in his residence and hidden them from the judiciary. US presidents must adhere to strict guidelines when storing national security documents – which the 77-year-old is said to have violated.

Three trials against Donald Trump in the middle of the election campaign? Plaintiffs want to postpone proceedings

The two rejected applications are likely to represent a bitter defeat for Donald Trump. Even if the start of the two cases has not yet been set, the prosecutors are trying – in contrast to Trump – to schedule them before the presidential election. The prosecutor in Georgia wants the negotiations to take place in August; in Florida, the plaintiffs requested July 8th.

If these motions go through in court, the Republican will have to appear in court three more times before November. Another trial against Trump begins in New York on April 15th. There, the 77-year-old is accused of falsifying business documents before the 2016 election in order to… Hush money payment to former porn actress Stormy Daniels to cover up. The trial in New York will be the first criminal trial of a former US president in the country's history. Trump maintains his innocence in all investigations underway against him. (nbe with material from AFP)