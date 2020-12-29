Again outvoted: After the Corona aid package, Trump has now been outvoted a second time. The US House of Representatives swept its veto on the defense budget from the table.

The Corona pandemic hit the US hard.

hit the US hard. Congress approved a package of measures Trump initially opposed it.

initially opposed it. Now the US House of Representatives has also overruled Trump’s veto on the defense budget with a two-thirds majority.

On Sunday evening (December 27th) he approved it.

Update from December 29th, 7 p.m .: US President Donald Trump responded angrily that the House of Representatives’ veto on the defense budget was rejected by numerous MPs from his own party. The leadership of his Republican Party was “weak and tired,” wrote the president in a short Twitter message that he sent on Tuesday from his vacation stay at the Mar-a-Lago resort. “We need a new and energetic Republican leadership,” added the 74-year-old in capital letters.

Weak and tired Republican leadership will allow the bad Defense Bill to pass. Say goodbye to VITAL Section 230 termination, your National Monuments, Forts (names!) And Treasures (inserted by Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren), 5G, and our great soldiers …. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2020

During his tenure, Trump could largely rely on that Republican allegiance in Congress leave. Since his electoral defeat by Biden, however, he has encountered increasing resistance from the ranks of Republican members of the Congress. For example, parliamentarians from his own party criticized his refusal, which lasted for days, to sign the new mega aid package against the corona crisis worth around 900 billion dollars. Trump then gave in on Sunday and signed the package of measures into force.

Trump suffers defeat in the House of Representatives – MPs brush aside presidential veto

Update from December 29th, 7:01 a.m.: The US House of Representatives has the veto of the incumbent President Donald Trump against the Defense budget overruled. With a vote in the Congress Chamber on Monday (local time) came the necessary one Two-thirds majority conditions. Trump’s Republicans also opposed the president in large numbers in the vote. Should the US Senate also vote against Trump’s line in a next step, this would be the first time in his term of office that a veto by Congress would be overturned. However, the Senate still has to give its approval.

The President had, among other things, because of a dispute over the regulation of Online platforms and because of a possible Renaming of military bases refused to sign the defense budget legislative package. It comprises more than 4,500 pages and has a budget of around 740 billion dollars (611 billion euros).

Because the failure of the military budget to come about is politically unthinkable, the package, as usual, also deals with numerous regulations that actually have nothing to do with the financing of the armed forces. The defense budget was passed with bipartisan support for 59 consecutive years – as was the case this year in the Democratically controlled House of Representatives and in the Republican-dominated Senate.

Among other things, the draft stipulates that the massive withdrawal of US soldiers from Germany will be blocked for the time being. It states that the US Secretary of Defense must state in a report to Congress whether such a withdrawal would be in the national interest of the US. At the earliest 120 days later, the number of US soldiers stationed in the Federal Republic may fall below the limit of 34,500. The draft also provides for threatened sanctions against the German-Russian Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream 2 to be expanded.

Donald Trump: worst setback of the term looming

Update from December 28th, 8:31 pm: Well, maybe after all: The House of Representatives will decide on Tuesday whether the corona aid for US citizens will be increased. Donald Trump had insisted on increasing the one-time payment from $ 600 to $ 2,000. Above all they were against an increase republican. But according to the White House, an increase in aid should be voted on Monday. Observers assume, however, that Trump’s demand will not prevail at this level.

In contrast, the next defeat threatens on Monday (local time) US President Donald Trump. Then the House of Representatives wants to vote on Trump’s veto on the defense budget, on Tuesday he wants to senate deal with it. The approval of the military budget had been granted for 59 years in a row and was passed this year with a two-thirds majority. Trump had opposed it, among other things, because the package prevented the withdrawal of troops from Germany. He also called for stricter regulation of Internet platforms, which is also part of the package. Should the congress the US presidents overrule, that would be the first time in Trumps Term of office.

Donald Trump signs Corona stimulus package – government standstill prevented

First report from December 28th, 10:27 am: Washington – Donald Trump * put a corona stimulus package into effect with his signature. The congress had already passed the project with a bipartisan majority. The bundle of measures has a volume of around 900 billion US dollars (around 740 billion euros). This prevented the government business from coming to a standstill on Tuesday. The White House issued a statement on Sunday evening about Donald Trump’s signature.

Donald Trump gave in and released an economic stimulus package in the wake of the corona pandemic. © Patrick Semansky / dpa

Trump gives up blockade and puts huge stimulus package into effect

In order to counteract the consequences of the corona pandemic, the package should Support citizens financially, Impulses for the afflicted economy give and additional funds for Vaccinations and the fight against that Coronavirus * provide. Earlier, Trump surprisingly threatened to veto the legislative package. He described the entire project as a “disgrace”. After he gave in, Trump tweeted that he had approved the package and described it as “good news”.

Good news on Covid Relief Bill. Information to follow! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020

Trump * demanded, among other things, that most US citizens should receive a one-time aid payment of $ 2,000 per adult. The stimulus package only provides for a payment of $ 600. Now the White House has said the House of Representatives will vote on an increase in the payment on Monday.

Trumps republican in the parliamentary chamber had rejected such an effort by the Democrats on Thursday. In addition, the approval of the Senate would also be required. The Republicans there had been barring a major stimulus package for months. The chances of success of Trump’s wish seemed rather uncertain. There have been some conflicts recently between Trump and his party.

Corona crisis: US Congress approves economic stimulus package

The US Congress had because of the Corona crisis* In the spring, stimulus packages worth around 2.7 trillion dollars were approved. That corresponded to more than ten percent of the annual economic output. Most recently, Democrats, who control the House of Representatives, and Republicans, who have a majority in the Senate, argued for months over another package.

With the Stimulus package Part of the federal government budget of approximately $ 1.4 trillion was also passed. Trump With his signature, he is now preventing the government from running out of money from Tuesday. Without his signature, government business would have come to a standstill, a so-called shutdown. When he rejected the legislative package, Trump had also stated that he wanted to see “wasteful” spending cut in the budget. Now he has announced that he will return the legislative package with exact cuts. “Wasteful spending must be cut,” the statement said.

Trumps sudden U-turn is likely to be related not only to the growing pressure from within the company, but also to the impending shutdown. If it had come to a standstill, his presidency would have ended in a mess. The Republican Trump lost the presidential election on November 3rd against the Democrat Joe Biden *. Trump refuses to admit defeat. Biden is to be sworn in on January 20th.

Corona stimulus package: Trump refuses to sign

Trumps Delayed signature of the 5500-page legislative package, however, has consequences. On Saturday, measures for a more generous regulation of unemployment benefits expired without replacement. Because Trump only signed the law on Sunday, millions of unemployed will receive little or no support for a week.

The stimulus package looks around every week 300 dollars increased unemployment benefits until March. As a result of the Corona crisis, around 20.4 million people in the USA recently received some form of unemployment benefit, almost 19 million more than at the same time in 2019. The economic stimulus package also includes further financial aid for small and medium-sized businesses. Additional money for schools and for distributing the vaccines in the country is also planned. Trump signed the package now on his Christmas vacation in Florida.

The Corona pandemic has plunged the US into a serious crisis, both economically and in terms of the health of the people in the country. A good 19 million people there have been infected with the corona virus so far. More than 333,000 people have died in connection with Covid-19. In absolute terms, that’s more infections and deaths than any other country in the world. 30,000 people died in Germany (data status: December 28th, midnight). (lb with dpa) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network

