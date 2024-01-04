In December, the US State Court ruled that the former president was ineligible for his role in the Capitol case

Former President of the United States Donald Trump filed a lawsuit in the country's Supreme Court on Wednesday (January 3, 2024) to reverse a Colorado court decision that made him ineligible in the state. The North American presidential election will be held in November this year.

Trump also filed a similar action against the decision of Maine, which decided in December 2023 that he will not be able to run in the state's primaries. The information is from AP.

Trump – a member of the Republican party – is one of the main names being considered to run in the US presidential election. Democrat Joe Biden must seek re-election to the position.

However, already 2 sentences, in December, decided not to let him compete in States.

The Maine and Colorado courts made the decisions based on the same justification: the role played by Trump in the invasion of the Capitol, headquarters of the US Congress, on January 6, 2021. The decisions do not make it impossible for the former president to run in the presidential election, since they are valid at the state level.

Trump's campaign had already said it would take the case to the US Supreme Court, the highest court in the US. The US Supreme Court can overturn ineligibility in the State, confirm it or extend it to the entire country.

The court has a 6-3 conservative majority, with 3 of the judges appointed by Trump.

According to APTheThe decisions of the Colorado Court and the Maine election authority are suspended until the appeals are concluded.