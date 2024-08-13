Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump | Photo: EFE/EPA/Peter Foley

Former US President Donald Trump has sued the Justice Department for $100 million, claiming that the 2022 search and seizure of classified documents he took from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, residence was unconstitutional and aimed at damaging his reputation.

The Republican presidential candidate’s lawsuit claims the operation shows a “clear intent of political persecution” against him, who has been investigated and accused of illegally withholding confidential White House documents.

However, the case was dismissed on July 15 by Florida Judge Ailenn Cannon and is currently on appeal.

The judge argued that the special prosecutor in charge of the investigation, Jack Smith, was not a lawful appointee, which “violates the Appointments Clause of the U.S. Constitution.”

The lawsuit against the Justice Department, which according to US media was filed last week, calls the search and seizure “tortuous conduct by the United States against President Trump.”

Following the Mar-a-Lago raid, Smith was appointed special prosecutor and subsequently filed 37 criminal charges against the former president related to his handling of classified materials after he left the White House.

The crimes include willful withholding of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements. Trump has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

The Department of Justice has 180 days from the date of receipt to respond to the notice and reach a resolution.