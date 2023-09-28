Former US President Donald Trump sued Christopher Steele, a former employee of the British secret intelligence service MI6, who compiled a dossier on Trump with compromising information. The newspaper reported this on September 28 The Independent with reference to the High Court of London.

It is noted that the lawsuit was filed due to an alleged violation of the law on the protection of personal data. The defendants are Steele and the analytics company he founded, Orbis Business Intelligence. According to journalists, hearings in the case will begin on October 16. The former American leader will not personally attend them, the publication added.

The dossier of an ex-MI6 officer who previously worked undercover in Moscow alleged that Russian intelligence services had personal and financial information that discredited Trump. Steele claimed that Trump was compromised by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

A 2019 U.S. Department of Justice report said that Steele’s material was considered by the CIA to be “online rumors” and that he was “guided by poor judgment.”

Former US President Trump has always strongly denied the allegations contained in the dossier and any suggestions that he was compromised by the Kremlin and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, on May 15, US Special Prosecutor John Durham published a report on the results of an investigation into Russian “interference” in the American elections. He concluded that US intelligence and law enforcement agencies did not have any factual evidence of former President Donald Trump’s collusion with Russia, including data on contacts with Russian intelligence services.

At the same time, special prosecutor Robert Mueller, who investigated the “Russian case” for two years after Trump’s victory, did not find evidence of “collusion” with the Kremlin. Attorney General William Barr also announced the absence of any guilt of the former American leader.

Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly rejected baseless and unsubstantiated accusations of interference in the American elections, calling them part of the internal political struggle in the United States.

Thus, on May 16, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Durham’s report, indicated that this is not the first time that the United States has launched a powerful investigation, and then comes to the conclusion that Russia has nothing to do with it. He emphasized that this once again confirms the absurdity of the accusations against Russia, which were heard at different levels.

The FBI investigation, called Crossfire Hurricane, was launched on July 31, 2016. Based on incriminating evidence on Trump, bureau employees received a warrant to spy on his entourage under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).