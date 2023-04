How did you feel about the content of this article?

Trump Alleges Michael Cohen Violated Attorney-Client Relationship By Revealing “Confidences” And “Spreading Falsehoods” | Photo: EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) has filed a lawsuit asking his former attorney Michael Cohen to pay more than $500 million in damages. According to Reuters, the lawsuit was filed in a federal court in Florida on Wednesday (12).

In the suit, Trump accuses Cohen of violating the attorney-client relationship by revealing “confidences” and “spreading falsehoods” in books, podcasts and interviews.

The former president also alleged that the former lawyer wrongly portrayed him as a “racist” and invented conversations with Trump in his book, “Disloyal” (“Disloyal”).

“The timing of the release of ‘Disloyal’ shortly before the November 3, 2020 presidential election suggests that the accused intended to improperly disclose the plaintiff’s confidences when it would be most profitable to do so – and at a time when ‘Disloyal’ certainly would have the most damaging effect on reputation [de Trump]”, claimed Trump’s lawyers in the lawsuit.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to violating federal election law for paying porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to silence her during the 2016 presidential campaign about an alleged relationship with Trump ten years earlier. The former lawyer was sentenced to three years in prison for this and other crimes, such as tax evasion.

Last week, Trump was indicted by a New York court on 34 counts of falsifying the Trump Organization’s business records, which the Manhattan attorney’s office said was intended to conceal reimbursement to Cohen of the payment made to the porn star. The former president pleaded not guilty.