Donald Trump is suing the House of Representatives committee investigating the storming of the Capitol. According to the AP . news agency The former US president is trying to get out of his subpoena and avoid having to testify before the Commission of Inquiry.

According to one Trump’s lawyers, “separation of powers prohibits Congress from forcing a president to testify before Congress.” Trump allegedly tried to “solve these problems” with the commission. Despite this, Trump’s lawyers write that the commission is “holding on to a political path”.

Partly because of the indictment, it is unlikely that Trump will ever need to testify before the committee, as the panel will be disbanded in January. The former president was called to testify about his role in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Trump must explain his ties to extremist groups involved in the storm, release classified communications and explain his statements that day.

The committee includes members from the Democratic and Republican Parties. Despite this, Trump calls the investigation “politically motivated.” Trump is expected to announce this month that he will run in the 2024 presidential election.