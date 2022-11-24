By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump was sued on Thursday for defamation for the second time by a writer who accused him of lying when he denied that he raped her 27 years ago.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Manhattan, former Elle magazine columnist Jean Carroll also accused Trump of assault at an alleged encounter at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan.

Carroll, 78, filed the assault lawsuit under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, a new law that gives victims of sexual assault a one-year window to sue their alleged abusers, even if the abuse took place a year ago. too long and the statutes of limitations have expired.

Thursday, the Thanksgiving holiday, was the first day the accusers could sue.

Trump, 76, denied raping Carroll or knowing her at the time, and said she was “not my type”.

Her first denial in June 2019 led to her suing for defamation five months later.

He repeated the denial in an Oct. 12 post on his Truth Social account, calling Carroll’s allegation a “scam” and a “lie,” leading to the new defamation allegation.