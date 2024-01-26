Judge Louis A. Kaplan interrupted attorney Roberta Kaplan's closing argument on behalf of clerk E. Jane Carroll to note Trump “getting up and leaving the courtroom.”

This happened shortly after closing arguments began and minutes after the judge threatened to send Trump's lawyer, Alina Haba, to jail for continuing to speak even though the judge told her her time had expired.

“You are about to spend some time in custody,” the judge told Haba. “Now, sit down.”

Trump appeared agitated throughout the morning, shaking his head violently during attorney Kaplan's closing arguments.

He left immediately after the lawyer said, “Donald Trump tried to appear normal through abnormal behavior.”

The closing arguments in the defamation case against Trump came a day after he left a courtroom angry that he was not given the opportunity to respond to accusations of sexual assault made against him by Carroll.

Nine jurors will reach a decision after deliberating later Friday on whether Carroll deserves more than the $5 million in damages she was awarded in a separate trial last year.