The current President of the United States, Donald Trump, together with his wife Melania, suddenly interrupted their vacation and returned to the White House. On Thursday, December 31, reports TASS with reference to the White House press pool.

Trump flew in with his wife from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where he celebrated Christmas. The American leader immediately proceeded to the Oval Office, without answering questions from journalists who were waiting for him at the presidential residence.

Earlier, Trump revealed the delivery date for the American coronavirus vaccine around the world. “Early next year, we will provide vaccines to all US citizens. We will start shipping it to the world shortly thereafter, ”he said during his New Year’s address.

In late December, it was reported that Trump topped the ranking of the most admired men in the US in 2020. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted annually by the sociological service Gallup. For 12 years prior to this, former US President Barack Obama became the leader of the rating annually, but this year Trump managed to overtake his predecessor by 3 percent.