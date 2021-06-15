ofRichard Strobl shut down

After his US presidency, Donald Trump is increasingly living in a parallel world in Mar-a-Lago – and causing confusion with bizarre appearances.

Florida – Even during his presidency, Donald Trump regularly caused bizarre scenes. Apparently that has not changed even 150 days after Joe Biden took office. With the difference that Trump’s appearances no longer all take place on a very big stage – but the EX-US President has apparently been increasing in terms of bizarre lately.

While Biden is currently on an EU tour and is trying at least partially to overturn the legacy of his predecessor, Donald Trump is apparently increasingly living in a parallel world. He and his followers build these for themselves in sunny Florida – more precisely in the private club Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.

Trump lives on Mar-a-Lago like a rock star

According to a report by the US portal, Trump lives there Bloomberg Business Week like a rock star: if he enters the dining room, the guests present rise and applaud, he returns from golf, screaming fans and asking for selfies, if Trump leaves the department, he is sometimes even met by a crowd with waving US flags adopted. The portal relies on social media contributions from Trump supporters for the report. Because even if the ex-president himself was banned from Facebook and Twitter, he is still present through these postings.

The department is also becoming more and more a place of choice for Trump supporters who celebrate their hero like a monarch in exile, the report continues.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago “like a Disney World”

“It’s like in Disney World,” quotes the portal Sean Spicer, the former press spokesman for the White House, on the situation in Mar-a-Lago. He went on to say, “I can shoot the show in Boca, see the president, go to a fundraiser, and do eight other things while I’m down there. There are many attractions ”.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago department: This is where the ex-US president lives. (Archive) © Lynne Sladky / dpa

According to the report, Donald Trump feels very comfortable in this parallel world. So he has no problem wearing the same outfit for several days: blue trousers, white polo and red cap. In addition, he continues to make for a lot of bizarre appearances.

Donald Trump simply crashes events – including engagements and memorial services

Within the department, he simply appears unannounced at a number of events – including engagement parties and memorial events. Blooomberg Business Week reports, citing a club member, that the ex-president suddenly appeared at a funeral service for a deceased. According to the report, he gave his condolences and then stayed at the event – apparently in a very good mood.

“Donald Trump needs the admiration of the crowd, as you or I need oxygen to breathe,” the portal quotes Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen. (rjs)