Home policy

From: Felix Durach

Press Split

Donald Trump celebrates his comeback on X before the conversation with Elon Musk. © Montage/Screenshot/X/dpa/Rick Bowmer

Before the live conversation with Elon Musk, Donald Trump returns to Platform X. The former president could need the reach before the US election.

Frankfurt – After the candidacy of Donald Trump at the US election 2024 After the campaign in November had stalled somewhat in recent weeks, a surprise appearance in the election campaign is expected to boost the poll ratings again. The ex-president will meet with tech billionaire and Tesla boss Elon Musk on Tuesday night for a live conversation on his short message service X (formerly Twitter). A few hours before the broadcast, Trump reported back on X after a break of several months. Are Musk and Trump now pulling together against Kamala Harris?

US election campaign picks up speed – Trump celebrates comeback on X before talks with Elon Musk

Musk advertised the live broadcast on his X account on Monday, saying that the conversation was not scripted and “without restrictions”. After the failed assassination attempt on Trump, the tech billionaire also publicly backed the Republican and supported his candidacy. However, the 53-year-old rejected reports that Musk had also been a major donor to Trump’s election campaign in recent weeks. It is doubtful that Musk, who has clearly positioned himself against Joe Biden and his successor Kamala Harris, could make Trump look bad during the conversation.

It is also interesting that Trump has been running campaign ads for his candidacy on X since Monday. “Are you better off now than when I was president?” Trump asks over a nearly one-minute campaign ad that is intended to show how the situation in the USA has worsened under the Biden administration. “Make the American dream AFFORDABLE again. Make America SAFE again. Make America GREAT Again!” the post continues. The post was published on Monday morning.

Trump solicits votes on Musk’s platform – election advertising placed on X

As the US portal The Hill reported, the spot was only Trump’s second post since he was banned from the platform in 2021 following the storming of the Capitol on January 6. After Musk took over in 2022, Trump’s account was reactivated. The ex-president had posted a picture of his famous “mugshot” in August 2023 and otherwise limited himself to his own platform Truth Social. With the announcement of talks with Musk, the break now seems to be finally over.

It is also noticeable that the post does not appear on Trump’s X profile. This is usually the case with advertising placed by the site. However, the post is not marked as “sponsored” with a tag, as is usual on X.

Donald Trump: The biggest scandals and missteps View photo gallery

Trump celebrates comeback on X ahead of 2024 US election – and attacks Kamala Harris

But Trump’s profile was to be filled even further on Monday. Trump published videos and posts on his account every minute. In these, Trump promoted, among other things, the conversation with Elon Musk and shared a video, in which he describes Kamala Harris as a “radical from San Francisco” referred to.

A narrative that Trump has used frequently in recent weeks, but which was reserved for his followers on Truth Social. Now the election campaign has reached X. Trump’s account is still followed by 88.1 million users – Elon Musk even has over 193 followers. A reach that the 78-year-old now wants to make use of and a platform that Musk seems happy to offer him. (fd)