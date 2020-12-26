The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has again denounced today that the elections of the United States were manipulated to the point of seeming more typical of a country “of the third world” and that his elected successor, Joe Biden, is a president ” Of lie”.

“A young military man who worked in Afghanistan told me that the elections there were safer and were better organized than the November elections in the United States,” Trump said on his Twitter account. “Ours have been third world elections due to the arrival of millions and millions of false ballots by mail. President of lies! ”Trump insisted for another week, before criticizing the Supreme Court for refusing to hear his case.

“The Supreme Court has been completely incompetent and weak about the massive electoral fraud that occurred in the 2020 presidential elections. We have absolute evidence but they do not want to see it because they say we have no ‘case’,” said Trump.

“The Department of ‘Justice’ and the FBI have done nothing about the largest scam in our nation’s history, despite overwhelming evidence. They should be ashamed. History will remember. Never give up, “added Trump. “If the elections have been corrupt, there is no country that is worth it,” the president finally denounced.