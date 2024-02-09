Washington (agencies)

Former US President Donald Trump strengthened his advantage in the race to obtain the Republican Party nomination to run in the presidential elections scheduled for next November, by achieving an easy victory in the popular council elections held in the state of Nevada.

Initial results showed that the former president achieved a landslide victory over his only competitor, a businessman from Texas City, while American media confirmed that Trump would receive the votes of all party delegates for the state.

Trump was the only prominent candidate on the ballots voted by Republican Party members in the southwestern state.

This is the second Republican primary ballot in Nevada this week, as a regular ballot was held on Tuesday, in which Trump's only serious competitor, Nikki Haley, came second in voters' choices, which is implicitly a vote in favor of Trump, but this vote will not be taken into account. The local Republican Party Committee confirmed months ago that the delegates' votes would be counted based on the vote that took place the day before yesterday.

Trump is far ahead of Haley in the Republican race, and is expected to further strengthen his advantage in the elections in the state of South Carolina, from which the former ambassador to the United Nations hails, scheduled for later this month.