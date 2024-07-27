Home page politics

The 2024 US election will come down to Harris versus Trump. The former president is raging against the Democrat. A dangerous strategy – as polls suggest.

Washington – Last Sunday, things suddenly happened very quickly: After weeks of uncertainty, Joe Biden gave in to the pressure and withdrew from the election campaign ahead of the 2024 US election. He placed his successor in the hands of his Vice President Kamala Harris. In the following days, the 59-year-old quickly gained the support of important Democrats, gaining ground in the polls before the US election 2024 and could soon – as the official candidate of the Democrats – become serious competition for Donald Trump.

Given the latest polls, the Republican now seems to be under increasing pressure. He regularly attacks Harris at campaign events and denigrates her as a poor copy of Biden’s policies. Donald Trumps attacks on the possible Democratic presidential candidate repeatedly cross the line of taste. But they could also be an indication that the Republican camp is now panicking ahead of the 2024 US election.

Harris against Trump in US election 2024: Democrat surfs the trend wave

“Kamala IS brat” – Harris seems to be not only politically Joe Bidens withdrawal has now reached the fast lane, and she has also been setting standards in pop culture for a few days. New memes and videos about the politician are appearing in no time at all on social media. A real hype has broken out around the 59-year-old. Harris is becoming a phenomenon in pop culture – this reflects the current euphoria among liberal Americans about the new candidate. And that could become a real factor in the fight for the White House.

Harris seems to have become a real alternative, especially among young voters, after Biden withdrew from the presidential race in the 2024 US election. The videos are sometimes very absurd, but that is precisely why they work, according to the WashingtonPost so outstanding. Anyone who manages to get ordinary people to produce and share content inspires and fascinates. And anyone who inspires and fascinates is often elected.

Harris has chances against Trump in US election: Polls show trend reversal

That Kamala Harris could actually have a chance against Donald Trump in the US election, the latest polls show on the US election: The Democrat is always on par with the Republican in terms of values. The latter seems to be seething with anger. At least that is what his mantra-like tirade suggests. For a long time, the Trump camp’s election campaign was dominated by Biden’s old age, but this strategy is no longer working against Harris ahead of the 2024 US election. The former US President therefore moved to undermine the Vice President’s credibility. In addition, he showered her with a series of crude insults.

On Friday evening, Donald Trump Harris as “bum” and “failed vice president” and thus intensified his attacks on his new Democratic rival in the presidential election campaign. The 78-year-old spoke to the conservative campaign group Turning Point USA in Florida. During his speech, he joked about Harris’ first name and put false statements into her mouth. But it is not only Trump who seems to have identified the possible rival as his greatest adversary: ​​other Republicans also regularly attack Harris and criticize the politician because of her gender and her origins.

Trump is using a dangerous strategy against Harris – this could cost voters in the US election

But Trump’s strategy in the election campaign is apparently a game of voters’ favor: As the British Times analyzed, certain groups have already turned away from Trump since Biden appointed Harris as his successor. US election polls have shown that Trump’s deficit among female voters has grown since Biden’s resignation. A Big Village poll conducted between July 22 and 24 found that Harris is eleven percentage points ahead of Trump among women.

Ethnic groups also feel much more comfortable with Kamala Harris, according to recent surveys. Trump’s campaign strategy against the vice president could possibly continue this trend. Personal attacks dominated last week. Harris was described as “terrible,” “awful” and “mean.” Trump also called her “dumb as a rock.” Some Republican strategists now have doubts about this approach. “The attacks on Biden were clear and effectively argued that his age limited his suitability for the job,” said Ryan Williams, a strategist and former adviser to Mitt Romney. “Some of the initial attacks could be ineffective and scare away some of the groups with whom Trump has built support.”

Polls speak for Harris: Group will distance itself from Donald Trump before US election

While Trump’s campaign team may now rethink its current strategy in the run-up to the 2024 US election in the coming days, another group appears to support a possible nomination of Kamala Harris: As Forbes reports, the Democrat can count on the help of important supporters on Wall Street – despite her fluctuating involvement with financial institutions and the stock market in the past. Although analysts expect a weaker stock performance, leading figures have nevertheless spoken out in favor of the 59-year-old.

It is uncertain whether it will be enough to beat Donald Trump in the 2024 US election. In the coming weeks of the election campaign, Kamala Harris will have to continue to build on her current glorification and hope that she will become a success on social media and that the memes will advertise her endlessly for free. However, if Trump continues to alienate certain groups of voters with his appearance and his statements, the Democrat could ultimately be the biggest beneficiary. (fbu)