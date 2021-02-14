Donald Trump’s son Eric comments on the renewed acquittal of his father in an impeachment proceeding with a short: “2–0” on Twitter. His brother Donald Junior celebrated the Senate’s decision on Saturday with the words “Two-time Impeachment Champion” over a photo in which the ex-president’s face was mounted twice on the muscular body of Sylvester Stallone in the movie “Rocky III”.

His family is clearly in the mood for triumph – unlike many in the Republican Party.

The statements of the seven senators, who voted against the majority of their party with the Democrats for a guilty verdict on Saturday, show the ultimate ordeal this process has put the “Grand Old Party” before. Trump critic Mitt Romney doesn’t need many words to explain why he found Trump guilty.

But Richard Burr, who initially voted against the fact that the trial against a former president was even possible, but then surprisingly joined the group around Romney in the end, explains in many sentences his rethinking.

And Patrick Toomey first repeats the defense arguments that the Democrats had wanted to impeach Trump since he won the election in 2016 and that the “mainstream media” were hostile to the Republican from the start. Nevertheless, his behavior after the defeat in November is unacceptable.

[Jeden Donnerstag die wichtigsten Entwicklungen aus Amerika direkt ins Postfach – mit dem Newsletter „Washington Weekly“ unserer USA-Korrespondentin Juliane Schäuble. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung]

Because of Trump, the handover of power after an election did not go off peacefully for the first time in American history: “His betrayal of the constitution and his oath of office demanded a conviction.”

It is already clear that the Trump camp will attack these senators for their voting behavior. Two of them have already announced that they will not run again, the other five face tough headwinds in the coming years.

Donald Trump is already thinking about founding a party. Photo: Glen Stubbe / Imago Photo: imago images / ZUMA Press

The past few weeks have shown that Trump still has a firm grip on a large part of the Republican Party. Even the actually powerful parliamentary group leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, declared the words and deeds of Trump to be “impeachable”, but he did not vote for a condemnation. For the Trump camp, he still belongs to the “establishment” that must be fought.

[Wenn Sie die Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Many of this “establishment” have already turned their backs on the party, while others are reported to be considering founding a party because Trump has hijacked the Republicans. The only problem is that each secession weakens the conservative camp as a whole. If you don’t want the Democrats to dominate federal politics for years, you will include that in the calculation.

And Trump himself? In theory, he can now run again in 2024. He, too, is supposed to be thinking about his own party. After his acquittal, however, you can also say that he doesn’t have to do that for the time being.