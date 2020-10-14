A woman takes a photo with a poster of Donald Trump in Orlando, Florida, this Monday. DPA via Europa Press / Europa Press

The coronavirus is history for Donald Trump. Not only the one that has cost more than 200,000 lives in the United States, and that he tries to erase from the political debate, but his own. Stalked by an ever-widening lead from his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the polls, the president has resumed an intense rally tour just 11 days after testing positive for COVID-19. The first act, in Florida last Monday, is joined this week by Pennsylvania, Iowa and Georgia. Biden, for his part, directs his ships towards the center voter and the Republican disenchanted with Trumpism.

“Young man, there is no need to feel sad; young man, get up off the ground… ”. Dancing to the beat of the song YMCAOn a stage at the airport in Orlando (Florida), Donald Trump recovered on Monday the political space that most dominates, the spectacle. Just a week after leaving the hospital, and with the statement from his doctor assuring that the Republican is no longer contagious, the 74-year-old president gave a 65-minute speech in which he was plentiful. In the heat of the moment, he came to exclaim: “They say that now I am immune, I feel very strong now! I could kiss all of you, the beautiful men and women here! ”.

In polls, however, it remains deflated. The average nationwide polls produced by Real Clear Politics, one of the great references in the United States, reflects a growing gap between Biden and Trump. The former vice president of the Obama era is emerging as the winner with 52% of the votes, compared to 42% for the Republican, which is a 10-point advantage just three weeks before the elections. In 2016, at this same point, that of Hillary Clinton against the New York businessman was also wide, seven points, but then the former secretary of state did not reach 50% support, but stayed at 49%, a sample of the lowest enthusiasm that aroused.

Four years have passed and the scenario is very different: Trump is no longer an adventure for Republican voters, nor a long shot for Democratic voters, he is the man who has ruled for more than three years. On the other hand, the party of Obama, Biden and Clinton has very fresh in their memory the trauma of 2016, when they lost – despite obtaining three million more votes than Trump at the national level – due to the puncture in pendular and key states like Florida , Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. In them, the gap between the 2020 presidential candidates narrows (3.7 points in Florida in favor of Biden, 6.3 in Wisconsin or 7 in Pennsylvania).

The Democrat has been toiling in the final stretch of the campaign to appeal to the centrist voter, to the moderate Republican who could end up frustrated by four years of a presidency installed in tension. Also, the worker in blue jumpsuits who lost to globalization and was seduced by Trump’s plea for the manufacturing industry. All your messages from the past few days are headed in the same direction. “With me there will be no blue states [color con el que se identifica a los demócratas en EE UU], and red [color republicano]”, He stressed this week in Cincinnati (Ohio), an idea that he often repeats in his Twitter messages. In that act in Ohio, a battered industrial belt, he criticized Trump’s “chaotic trade war, his erratic tweets that have only charged American workers and consumers, including farmers.”

Biden has placed the motto Made in america in the center of his economic program in which he defends “to recover critical supply chains to the United States, so that we do not depend on China or any other country for the production of crucial items in times of crisis.” The word China appears up to 24 times on his show. He has also backed away from some of the boldest climate plans – from the party’s more progressive factions – like the Gren New Deal, and has stood against a new universal health care system that abolishes private insurance. As for the battle of the Supreme Court, he has distanced himself from the voices that ask to increase the number of magistrates (today, nine) in order to balance the growing conservative majority.

A few days ago, Biden received such significant Republican support as that of Cindy McCain, the widow of senator and former presidential candidate John McCain, or former Ohio Governor John Kasich. But on November 3, the vote of each of them is worth as much as that of the men and women who this Monday night cheered in Florida to the sound of The Village People.

