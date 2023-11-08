Home page politics

From: Luke Rogalla

Two months before the start of the primaries, Donald Trump once again skipped a Republican TV debate – and went looking for votes in Florida.

Miami – Leading Republican presidential candidates will compete in a third televised debate on Wednesday evening – but Donald Trump, who is leading in the polls, will stay away for a third time.

While in Miami, Florida’s governor Ron DeSantisformer UN ambassador Nikki Haley, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and Senator Tim Scott argue (8 p.m. local time, 2 a.m. CET), Trump will make a solo appearance at the same time , also in the Miami area.

Trump stays away from the TV debate again

Trump again justifies his absence with current poll numbers. Trump is currently unassailably ahead among the Republican candidates. At the beginning of the year, DeSantis was still close to Trump.

Hialeah, a suburb of Miami where Trump will appear on Wednesday evening, is considered a stronghold of Cuban-Americans, who, experience shows, tend to vote right-wing. Trump wants to win votes here, said his campaign spokesman Steven Cheung, according to the news agency Reuters.

Donald Trump against Joe Biden again in 2024?

But even without Trump’s presence steals the show from the Republicans – the candidates will not be able to ignore the topic of Trump in the TV debate number. Christie and DeSantis accused him of hiding and avoiding defending his work as US president.

The primary elections for the Republican presidential nomination begin in mid-January in the state of Iowa. The winner of the primary election will become the incumbent on November 5, 2024 Joe Biden challenge. Currently has to Donald Trump still has to deal with legal difficulties. (lrg/afp)