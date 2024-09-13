“We’re going to have the largest deportation of illegal immigrants. We’re going to start in Springfield and Aurora, Ohio.” Donald Trump is back to talking about immigrants and Springfield, the Ohio town where – according to the former president – people who entered the country illegally ate the residents’ pets. “The people of Ohio are afraid,” Trump says at a conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

This time, the Republican candidate for the November 5 election is not referring to pets. “The real threat is what’s happening at the border. There are thousands of people being killed by illegal immigrants coming in. They come in caravans of 10,000 to 20,000 people, and a lot of women are dying trying to get into this country. When they get in, they end up as sex slaves: those are the real problems,” he says.