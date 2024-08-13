Home policy

From: Christian Sturgeon

Donald Trump was allowed to express his views unfiltered in the X-Interview with Elon Musk. © Jim Watson/Odd Andersen/AFP

Donald Trump gives Elon Musk an interview on the online platform X. There the former president can spread hate, lies and racism unfiltered.

Washington, DC – Donald Trump is in a difficult situation. His position as the favorite for the 2024 US election in November has been shaken, in the current polls Kamala Harris has overtaken him. An interview with Elon Musk seemed the perfect opportunity to boost his stagnating election campaign.

The beginning of the conversation between Musk and Trump was marked by technical difficulties. The live stream on the online platform X started with a significant delay of around 45 minutes. The cause of this was repeated technical failures. Musk claimed that a massive DDoS attack was responsible for the disruptions. In such attacks, websites are bombarded with a flood of requests in order to crash them.

Trump speaks in X-Interview with Musk about the assassination attempt in Butler

Musk interpreted the attack in Pennsylvania as a sign that there is “a lot of resistance to letting President Trump speak.” At the beginning of the conversation, which was watched by more than 1.3 million people, according to X, the tech billionaire praised the presidential candidate of the republican for his courage during an assassination attempt in July in which Trump was grazed by a bullet in the ear.

The Tesla boss, who had expressed his support for Trump after the incident, repeatedly praised the former president for his steadfastness and courage. Trump announced that he would return to the site of the attack in October for a rally. “It was a miracle: If I hadn’t turned my head to the side, I wouldn’t be talking to you now, as much as I like you,” said Trump, who had recently spoken to X for the first time in a long time.

Trump makes racist comments about migration in live interview with Musk

In this context, Trump also claimed that illegal immigration saved his life. He had just turned to the side to look at a map of illegal immigration – which is why the shooter missed him. For Trump, this was an ideal opportunity to spread his usual views on immigration.

“Elon, what happened is unbelievable,” Trump said of people who allegedly enter the United States without papers. “They come from the Congo. Recently, 22 people entered from the Congo. They are all murderers.” He continued: “They take them out of prisons, send them to the United States and threaten them with death if they come back.” Trump did not elaborate on this issue and did not provide any further details.

Trump also warned about the “dangerous people” arriving at the southern border with Mexico to get into the US. “These are people who are in prison for murder and all kinds of other things, and they’re letting them out into our country,” Trump said. It should be noted, however, that studies have found no link between immigration and higher crime rates.

Donald Trump attacks Kamala Harris

Trump also attacked Kamala Harris, repeatedly deriding Harris as a “radical” leftist who “destroyed” California when she was attorney general and later a state senator. He falsely accused her of wanting to ban fracking and defund the police.

He also expressed his displeasure at the fact that the Vice President will run as the Democratic candidate for the US election instead of Joe Biden. He called this a “coup” and claimed that Harris had not given an interview since this “deception” began. He repeatedly mispronounced her first name.

Donald Trump spreads lies and untruths in Musk interview

What else Trump said in the interview with Elon Musk:

Trump absurdly claimed to be managing the “largest economy in the world,” lied about his own record and those of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and spread conspiracy myths about the coronavirus pandemic, his criminal prosecutions, and election security.

Trump praised authoritarian politicians such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump claimed without evidence that the Ukraine war would not have happened if he were still president. Russia is a great military power, has been one for a long time, and has defeated Germany and Napoleon. “I can tell you: I could have prevented this.”

Trump peppered his comments with insults that were also directed at other Democrats including Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (“a real loser”) and California Representative Adam “Shifty” Schiff.

Trump claimed that global warming was not a problem and that sea levels would rise by no more than about three millimeters (“one-eighth of an inch”) over the next 400 years. At best, that would lead to more “oceanfront real estate.”

Elon Musk supports Donald Trump in the US election

It was basically a conversation between friends. Musk and Trump showered each other with praise and admiration. Trump, who criticizes electric cars, called Musk’s Teslas “incredible.” Musk, meanwhile, nodded in agreement and agreed with Trump that it was wrong to “demonize” the oil and gas industry. At the end, Musk made it clear once again that he fully supports Trump. Trump is “on the right track.” (cs)