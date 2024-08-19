Donald Trump has “accepted” singer Taylor Swift’s request to vote for him… except that request never existed. The former president has spread through its social network an image The American superstar’s artificial intelligence-generated tweet is accompanied by a recommendation to vote for the Republican. “Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump,” the text says, with a fake image of Taylor Swift reminiscent of the iconic image of Uncle Sam with the American flag behind him. The singer has not yet asked to vote for either party, but in the past she has not hidden her support for Kamala Harris or her antipathy towards Donald Trump, to the point that Republicans have aired surreal conspiracy theories against her.

Trump tweeted the photo The fake Taylor Swift was posted on her social network Truth Social on Sunday with a message that reads “I do,” implying that the singer is asking for people to vote for him. The fake Taylor Swift appears alongside other photos of young people wearing T-shirts that read “Swifties for Trump.” It is not clear which of these images are authentic and which are also generated by artificial intelligence. The similarity between the images’ protagonists seems to indicate that several have been mass-generated. Some are taken from a satirical publication with a humorous news story that said as a parody that the singer’s fans were starting to support Trump.

Taylor Swift called for a vote for Biden in 2020 when he was not as popular as he is now. Recently, the artist recommended that young people register to vote and there was a surge in subscribers, showing that her followers, especially young women, are willing to mobilize politically at the call of their idol.

Republican conspiracy theories reached a fever pitch with the Super Bowl last February, when some Republicans suggested it was rigged so Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce would win the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. “I wonder who will win the Super Bowl next month,” he tweeted at the time. Vivek Ramaswamya Republican and avowed Trump supporter. “And I wonder if there will be a major presidential endorsement from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall,” he added. As ridiculous as it may seem, Republicans went so far as to suggest that Taylor Swift was a secret Pentagon agent bent on getting Biden re-elected.

Biden is no longer running for re-election, but Republican fears about his influence on the youth vote remain. Shortly after Kamala Harris took over from the president as her party’s candidate, a group of fans of the world’s most famous singer gathered under the slogan “Swifties for Kamala,” although without any express endorsement from the star.

In 2020, when Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala, she also showed her preference for Harris. “I spoke to @vmagazine on why I will vote for Joe Biden for President. Very fitting that it came out on the night of the vice presidential debate. I will be watching and supporting to @KamalaHarris yelling at the TV a lot. And I also have personalized cookies,” tweeted the day the then vice presidential candidate was set to face Mike Pence, Trump’s vice president seeking re-election.

In that interview in the magazine V, Swift explained her reasons: “Under his leadership, I believe America has an opportunity to begin the healing process that it so desperately needs,” she said of Biden. In 2020, her request for a vote came in October, a month before the election.

In Chicago these days there has been speculation that the singer would make a surprise appearance at the convention, a hypothesis that media such as CNN have echoed it. The other option being considered, always in the realm of hypotheses, is the appearance of Beyoncé. Beyoncé gave Harris her approval for the vice president to use her song Freedom on the campaign trail, so it’s not far-fetched that Beyoncé will perform the song in person at the convention, according to the television network.