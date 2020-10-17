White House spokeswoman Kaylee McEnani recovered after contracting a new type of coronavirus.

She announced this on Friday on her official Twitter page.

“I’m happy there is no coronavirus,” McEnany wrote.

Recall that the press secretary of the US presidential administration announced that her test for COVID-19 gave a positive result on October 5.

A few days earlier, Donald Trump himself also reported on the infection with the coronavirus. As a precaution, the American leader was taken to the hospital. Already on October 5, the head of the White House was discharged from the hospital.

Note that a day earlier in the United States, a record number of new cases of coronavirus infection was detected since July.