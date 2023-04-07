Trump spokesman Zhang: Biden is trying to fool Americans with Afghanistan report

The official representative of former US President Donald Trump, Stephen Zhang, called the White House report on the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan an attempt by the current head of state, Joe Biden, to fool the people. His words leads portal Daily Caller.

“Biden and his administration are trying to fool the American people for their failed withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, which led to the death of Americans and inspired terrorists,” the politician said.

Zhang added that the world has become a more dangerous place under the current US administration.

Michael McCall Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives declaredthat the White House’s conclusions on Afghanistan are “shameful and insulting.” He pointed to failures in the planning and execution of the withdrawal of American troops and called for legislators to have access to all documentation in order to understand the reasons for what happened.

Earlier, the Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council (NSC) of the White House, John Kirby, called the decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan correct. According to him, the administration of the American leader is confident that this helped the country with the crisis around Ukraine.