At the first public event after the discovery of a coronavirus infection, US President Donald Trump said that he did not complain about his health. The American leader said this on October 10 during a speech to supporters from the balcony of the White House.

“Thank you all for your prayers”, – quotes the head of state Hindustan Times.

The results of his most recent COVID-19 test have yet to be released.

On October 9, Trump passed a second test for a new type of coronavirus. The President noted that “is either at the bottom of the scale or free of the virus.”

Sean Conley, the attending physician to the President of the United States, previously noted that Trump does not show signs of progression of the disease caused by the new coronavirus. In his opinion, Trump, most likely, will cease to pose a danger of infecting others with coronavirus on Saturday.

The American leader announced on October 2 that he was diagnosed with COVID-19. On the same day, he was hospitalized with mild symptoms at the Walter Reed Military Medical Hospital. The coronavirus was also confirmed in his wife Melania. On October 5, he was discharged from the hospital. It was reported that Trump will continue treatment at home, at his residence.