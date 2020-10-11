US President Donald Trump made his first public appearance after the discovery of his coronavirus, reports TASS…

Trump spoke to his supporters on Saturday from the balcony of the White House. He was without a mask. The head of the United States said that he was feeling great and thanked everyone for the prayers for his health.

He also urged those gathered on the White House lawn and the people who greeted him to keep their enthusiasm and go to the polls.

According to the deputy press secretary of the White House, Judd Deere, this speech by Trump was of an official nature and had nothing to do with the election campaign.

Earlier, the US canceled the televised debate of presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joseph Biden, which was supposed to take place on October 15. The reason for the cancellation was the disagreement between the parties regarding their format. Trump later said he was ready to have his next debate with Biden in the open air.

Recall that the presidential elections in the United States will be held on November 3.