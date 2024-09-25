Trump: Zelensky makes dirty little attacks on me

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to make dirty attacks against him. He said this reported during a speech in North Carolina.

“He makes dirty little attacks on your beloved president, on me. And we continue to give billions to a man who refuses to make a deal,” the politician said.

Earlier, Trump called Zelensky “the best trader in history.” According to him, after each visit to the United States, the Ukrainian president leaves the country with billions of dollars.

Earlier, Trump’s son shamed Zelensky for his words about his father. “A foreign leader who has received billions of dollars in funding from American taxpayers comes to our country and has the audacity to criticize a candidate for President,” Donald Trump Jr. said.