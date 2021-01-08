The current US President Donald Trump spoke about his unwillingness to attend the inauguration of Democrat Joe Biden on January 20. He wrote about this in his Twitter-account.

“To everyone who asked: I will not go to the inauguration on January 20,” wrote the head of the White House.

Earlier on January 8, the US president, who lost the elections last November, stood up for the Americans who voted for him.

On January 6, a rally of Trump supporters who did not recognize the results of the November vote that elected Biden as president ended with the storming of the Capitol building and clashes with police. Five people died in the course. The current American president himself still refuses to admit defeat in the elections, but promises to peacefully transfer power to Biden.