US President Donald Trump announced his readiness, after treatment for coronavirus, to donate plasma for other patients, and also spoke about the symptoms of the disease, the American president gave an interview to the TV company Fox News.

The head of the White House said that he “did not feel strong.” At the same time, he did not experience difficulty breathing. Trump is doing well today.

Earlier, Trump passed another coronavirus test. The American president said that he no longer takes any medications. We will remind, at the end of last week, Trump announced that he and his wife were diagnosed with COVID-19. The US President spent several days in the hospital, but has been in the White House since Monday.