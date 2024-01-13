Trump: the world has never been so close to the beginning of the third world war

The world has never been so close to the start of the third world war, former US President Donald Trump said, writes RIA News.

“I don’t think we have ever been in such danger of World War III as we are now,” he said. At the same time, he is confident that he will be able to prevent the conflict, since he knows “all these people.”

According to Trump, the United States under President Joe Biden has become a weak and ineffective state. The opinions of Americans are not taken into account, he added.

Trump spoke about what a third world war could look like. “This is not at all the same as the First and Second World Wars. Those were terrible, but this one will be much bigger, it will be annihilation,” he believes.

Trump previously said that Biden only succeeded in rigging the election results.